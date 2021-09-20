International Travel Update: Owing to the current Covid-19 situation in the country, Germany has removed India from the list of high-risk areas. Well, not just India, but 13 other countries too have been removed from this list. What does this mean? Scroll down to know more.Also Read - Uttarakhand's Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra Now Open For Tourists. Check Details

India And 13 Other Countries Removed From Germany’s List of High-Risk Areas – What it Means?

According to a report in SchengenVisaInfo.com, the following countries including India, based on the COVID-19 spread in the respective territories, have been removed from the list of high-risk areas, noted Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which is the German agency for disease prevention and control :-

India

Bangladesh

Botswana

Brazil

Cyprus

Eswatini

Ireland – the West Region

Lesotho

Malawi

Nepal

Portugal – the Algarve region

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

What does this mean?

Well, now this means that travellers from these countries will no longer need to isolate themselves upon arrival for a period of ten days as opposed to those coming from high-risk countries. The period of quarantine, however, can be ended prematurely if proof of recovery, a vaccination certificate or a negative test certificate is submitted via einreiseanmeldung.de.

7 Countries Added to The List of High-Risk Areas

Meanwhile from September 19 onwards, as per the report, travellers from Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Moldova, and Venezuela will face stricter entry restrictions when travelling to Germany, as the same have been placed in the list of high-risk areas.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, these countries have been added to the high-risk list of Germany due to particularly high incidences for the spread of the Covid-19 in the past days.

Notably, the international travellers from these countries who are permitted to enter Germany, aside from being obliged to fill out the digital entry form at einreiseanmeldung.de and to carry the confirmation they have received with them upon entry, will also be subject to Covid-related requirements such as vaccination passport, testing and quarantine.

“Travellers who have previously stayed in a high-risk area must have a test, vaccination or recovery certificate with them and, in the event that a carrier is used, present the proof for the purpose of the transport,” the RKI noted.

For those who provide proof of Covid recovery or vaccination immediately upon arrival, the same won’t have to quarantine. However, those who chose testing against COVID-19 as a way to end quarantine prematurely cannot do so before the fifth day of isolation.

Notably, Germany allows entry for travellers jabbed with Covishield by the Serum Institute of India, BioNTech/Pfizer Manufacturing GmbH, Comirnaty (including BNT162b2/COMIRNATY, Tozinameran), Janssen-Cilag International NV, Moderna Biotech Spain, S.L., Spikevax (including mRNA-1273), and AstraZeneca AB, Schweden, Vaxzevria (including AZD 1222).