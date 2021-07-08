New Delhi: Good news is that now travellers from India can tick off their long pending travel list, after the much severe Covid lockdown, as now many countries have started to allow tourists into their borders.Also Read - Latest Travel Guidelines For Kerala And Quarantine Rule For a Hassle-Free Trip

As the Covid situation is somewhat stable in India, many countries have started allowing Indians into their borders to fly in for non-essential travel. In that list, Maldives and Germany have opened their borders for non-essential travellers. Besides, Canada has also brought in a slew of travel relaxations and has exempted fully vaccinated people from mandatory quarantine from July 5th onwards. Also Read - This Airlines Has Launched Flight Services on Delhi-Tokyo Route

Travellers From India Can Now Fly to These 3 Countries

Germany

German health agency Robert Koch Institute has lifted its ban on travellers from five countries hit by the Delta variant of COVID-19, including India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. On July 7, these countries were reclassified as “high-incidence areas” instead of the “virus variant country” category. The international travel relaxations were brought in by Germany as Delta variant cases were on a steady decline. Also Read - Uttarakhand Valley of Flowers Opens For Tourists: Timings, Covid Guidelines And More

Only citizens and residents of Germany are permitted to enter from a “virus variant country” and are subject to a two-week quarantine, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or can provide a negative Covid-19 test.

By contrast, anyone can enter from a high-incidence country as long as they provide a negative Covid test on arrival. They must in principle enter a 10-day quarantine but can end it after five days with another negative test.

Travellers from high-incidence areas are also exempt from quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated.

Canada

Canada too is set to ease Covid-related travel restrictions for international travellers; however, direct flights from India will remain prohibited till July 21 until further notice.

From next week onwards, Indians will be allowed to enter Canada by taking connecting flights. However, the travellers will have to carry a negative COVID-19 test result taken at the final point of departure to Canada.

Canada has recognised Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Covishield and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

People who have taken Bharat Biotech vaccine will have to undergo mandatory quarantine upon entering Canada. Please keep in mind that there are no exemptions from testing, hotel stopover or quarantine for travellers who haven’t received the full series of a vaccine or a combination of vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada.

Those who are travelling without being inoculated or have been jabbed by a vaccine that is yet to be approved in the country will have to quarantine at a hotel for three days, take a second test on the eighth day of their arrival, and complete 14-days in self-isolation, as per the reports.

Notably, fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to skip the mandatory three-day institutional isolation until the results of the COVID-19 test taken on arrival arrives. Travellers must upload their proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN portal.

Maldives

As for the Maldives, a popular tourist destination, international flight will resume from July 15. The much-awaited announcement was made by the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih but he also added that the government will keep a tab on the COVID pandemic situation periodically between July 1 and 15. The country will reopen its borders to many South Asian countries including India.

Go First (earlier known as GoAir) will resume flights to Male from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai starting July 15 and IndiGo will resume direct flights from Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru to the Maldives from July 15th onwards.