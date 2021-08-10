International Travel Update: With Covid-19 situation gradually improving in the country with significant drop in daily Covid cases, several countries have started to open their borders for travellers from India. However, with Delta Variant of Covid-19 being a major concern, many countries have still put Covid restrictions in place for Indian travellers.Also Read - After Row Over India-UK International Flight Prices, DGCA Makes THIS Statement

Here we have listed out some of the countries that have recently eased Covid-related curbs and started to welcome travellers from India. However, please keep in mind that these travel rules might change any time depending upon the Covid situation. Hence, ensure to check out the official government sites for latest Covid-related travel updates before making your international travel plans.

Covid Travel Update: Indians Can Travel to These 4 Countries

United Kingdom

Recently, in a piece of good news for travellers from India, the United Kingdom (UK) moved India from its high-alert "red list" zone to the medium-risk "amber list" from August 8 onwards. According to the UK government's latest travel advisory, the travel changes have been put into place from 4 AM, August 8. What does this mean? Well, as per the updated Covid rules, individuals travelling from India to the United Kingdom will now be at relative ease than before. As per the said rules, fully vaccinated passengers will no longer be obligated to undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine rule. However, on arrival in England, passengers must quarantine at home or in the place they have confirmed as their location for 10 days and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

The United Arab Emirates

According to the latest updates, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) stated that the United Arab Emirates will be lifting Covid-related ban on entry of travellers from India and five other countries from August 5 onwards. Although restrictions on travel will still remain in place, the same will be relaxed for Indians who have a valid residency permit, and are fully vaccinated (meaning those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine). Besides, with the UAE lifting its ban on Indian travellers, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has announced that airlines will now launch its flights from August 7 from New Delhi, Kochi, Chennai, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru.

Spain

Good news is that Spain is all set to welcome travellers from India. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Spain has already reopened its consular offices, so one can go ahead and apply for a Spain visa. According to the reports, those individuals who are willing to fly to Spain must be fully vaccinated. Notably, Covaxin is not approved yet, whereas Covishield has been approved by Spain. Also, Schengen visa is required, or you can apply for a Spanish visa through the online system. Go, pack your bags!

United States of America

Interestingly, the United States of America (USA) has also eased Covid-related travel restrictions for travellers from India, and has listed India to Level 3, lowering it from the highest, i.e., Level 4. The latest news reports suggest that, the government still urges citizens to reconsider travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India, and stated that, “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Reconsider travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism.”