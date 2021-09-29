International Travel News: As many countries have now opened their borders for travellers from India, owing to the improving Covid-19 situation in the country, people have already started to make their travel plans.Also Read - Planning to Fly to Canada From India? Here's All You Need to Know

If You Have Indian Passport, You Can Travel to These Countries on Tourist Visa

Kenya

Recently, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) had announced to reopen its borders for travellers from India on tourist visa. Earlier in May this year, Kenya closed its borders owing to the deadly second wave of Covid-19. However, now the temporary ban of passenger flights from India has been revoked after a brief period of suspension, KTB said in a statement. Good news is that the Indian travellers are exempted from quarantine provided they produce a negative PCR-based Covid-19 test results conducted 96 hours before travel, the statement added.

UAE

Second on the list is UAE (United Arab Emirates) as it recently announced that it is lifting Covid-induced travel restrictions on entry for residents who have been fully vaccinated flyers from September 12, provided that the Covid vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). It had also allowed residents from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan as well to fly into the UAE from September 12 onwards.

Meanwhile from October 1st onwards, Dubai will open the Expo 2020 World Fair after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 global health scare. The event, which will span for months, is expected to gain huge traction.

Sri Lanka

In a piece of good news, Sri Lanka has allowed entry of travellers from across the places. Fully vaccinated international travellers from India can move freely around the island nation, after an on-arrival test as the country reopens borders to India after a long anticipated wait. Only fully vaccinated travellers who have completed the recommended vaccine doses will be considered (after 2 weeks from their final vaccination), with no minimum stay period requirements.

Mauritius

For the uninitiated, Mauritius opened its borders for international travellers from July 15 onwards in phases. In the first phase, i.e., from July 15 to September 30, it will enable vaccinated travellers to enjoy a resort holiday on the island. Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen resort premises, including the swimming pool and beach.

Notably, if guests stay over two weeks and have negative PCR test report during their stay in the resort, they will also be able to explore the island’s other attractions. Note that travellers to Mauritius aged 18 years or above must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. They must undergo a PCR test between 5 and 7 days before departure and a negative result is required to travel to the island. Travellers will also have a PCR test on arrival at the airport in Mauritius and on day 7 and 14 of their resort holiday, as applicable.

For Phase 2, i.e., from October 1st, vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry without restrictions upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. For those who are not vaccinated, they will be subject to 14 days in-room quarantine for both Phases 1 and 2 until further notice. Keep this in mind before making your travel plan.

Turkey

A popular travel destination among tourists from India, Turkey is now allowing entry to international travellers. However, you have to undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine. A test will be performed on the 14th day of arrival, and only if you are tested negative, you will be allowed to leave the quarantine facility. The ticket prices are at least two times more the regular airfare and flights are being operated by carriers such as Air India, Emirates and KLM Royal Dutch.

Egypt

As per the reports, to enter Egypt, travellers, arriving from the countries where Delta COVID-19 variants have appeared, including India, will have to take a rapid test upon arrival. The passengers will have to take the 15-minute DNA test, called ID NOW to enter the country, if arriving from any COVID-19 strain country.

Earlier Egypt had announced that visitors will no longer have to produce any negative COVID-19 test report to enter the country. The announcement was made over the fears that tourists would cancel their plans. However recently, the cases of COVID-19 in Egypt have been rising and the government has decided to get stringent and test people coming from COVID-19 variant countries at the time of arrival.

Russia

Even though you can now travel to Russia from India, travellers will have to go through a cumbersome process. To enter Russia, as per the reports, you have to have an invitation from a government mandated tourist agency and remember, merely providing hotel reservations won’t suffice. Also, you can apply for a tourist visa that is valid for up to 30 days for single entry or double entry.

Notably, travellers need to produce RT-PCR test done within 72 hours prior to arrival and will also undergo an on-the-spot test at the arrival. Only if you are found negative you will be permitted to enter the country and a person who tests positive will be transferred to a COVID treatment facility. Currently there are only few flights from India to Russia so the ticket prices are at least two and a half times more the regular airfare.

Serbia

Good news is that Serbia, like Russia, is also open to travellers from India; however, with certain restrictions. You need to provide a negative RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before the time of departure and there are only limited flights being operated by Lufthansa and KLM Royal Dutch from Mumbai to Belgrade. The prices are not exponentially high as compared to the Russia. Check them out before making your travel plan!

Iceland

Iceland has also opened its borders for travellers from India. However, travellers need to be fully-vaccinated with the approved vaccinations by EU including Covishield by AstraZeneca. You will also have to present a valid vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test upon arrival. Notably, Icelandic authorities will also make you undergo one screening test for COVID-19 at the border and you will be exempted from quarantine if the test is negative. Go, pack your bags!

United Kingdom

You can visit UK from India however, quarantine is mandatory. UK earlier wasn’t allowing Indian travellers to enter its borders stating Covishield is not a valid vaccine under the government’s travel policy. However, Covishield is essentially Astra Zeneca being developed by Oxford and is produced in India by SII. Following India’s strong criticism over the UK’s refusal to recognise Covishield, London has included the vaccine in its updated international travel advisory. As the country has a problem with COWIN certification, travellers from India will have to undergo mandatory 10 days quarantine.

Uzbekistan

Any Indian citizen holding a valid visa for CIS countries (excluding Russia) is eligible to travel to Uzbekistan. Period. Note that, Uzbekistan is providing e-visa facility to travellers from India at a minimal fees and they must present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival in the country. In much relief to the travellers, there’s no quarantine and hence, one can explore the central Asian country to their heart’s content.

Italy

Interestingly, Italy too has recognized the Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. Now, fully vaccinated Indian tourists can travel to the European nation and are also eligible for a green pass, said the Embassy of India in Italy.

Do not forget to check latest Covid-related guidelines on government websites before making your travel plans as they are subject to change as per the prevailing Covid situation.