New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for the international travellers, as now people from India will be able to enter Italy. Yes, you heard us right! Scroll down for more details.

Hurray! Italy Finally Allows Essential Purpose Travel From India And 3 Other Countries

Well, not just from India, but travellers from Bangladesh, Brazil, and Sri Lanka too will now be allowed to enter Italy.

According to a report in schengenvisainfo.com, the Italian authorities have announced that travellers from India, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka reaching Italy for essential purposes are no longer banned since the countries have been moved to List E.

What Does This Mean?

Well, this means that travellers reaching Italy from the above-mentioned four countries are no more required to provide authorisation from the Ministry of Health in order to be permitted entry to the European country.

Referring to this, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement stating that since October 26, this order by the Ministry of Health has abolished the special restrictions that were previously applied to arrivals from India, Bangladesh, Brazil, and Sri Lanka, which have now been included in list E, and will, therefore, be subjected to the rules applying to those countries.

Who All Are Allowed to Enter Italy?

As per the latest developments, those individuals, from the above-mentioned countries, who plan on travelling to Italy for work, health, and study-related reasons will be eligible to enter the nation. Moreover, those travellers who need to enter Italy for other essential purposes are also allowed entry.

More Details

Furthermore, people travelling for other essential purposes and urgent matters will also be allowed to enter Italy after following necessary Covid-related guidelines.

Meanwhile, according to the data provided by the Italian Ministry of Health, those returning to Italy after staying or transiting through one of the four countries during the last 14 days must present a negative COVID-19 test carried out within 72 hours before entry.

Besides, travellers coming from the above-mentioned countries including India are required to fill in a digital Passenger Locator Form, and notify the health authorities on their arrival, following which they are required to undergo 10-day quarantine, and undergo another COVID test on completion of the isolation period, the report suggested.

Who All Are Exempted From Strict Entry Rules?

The authorities have noted that transport crew members, onboard transport staff, cross-border workers, pupils, and students among others fall under the exemption list.