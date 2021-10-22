International Travel Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, Thailand on Friday announced quarantine-free guidelines for visitors from 45 countries. This has been done to revive the economy which has been struggling to recover from the collapse of its tourism sector. The prominent countries that have been allowed by Thailand include Canada, Singapore and China. However, India does not figure in it.Also Read - Will Chhath Puja Celebrations be Allowed in Delhi? DDMA to Make Decision on Oct 27

What it means for India: It must be noted that Thailand had in September reopened its borders for Indian travellers under the "Phuket sandbox" programme. However, the Indian travellers will still have to undergo quarantine upon their arrival in the country for at least 7 nights before traveling to other cities and provinces in Thailand.

What is Phuket sandbox programme: Part of the 'sandbox' programme, unvaccinated travelers entering Thailand by air will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of at least 10 days in a designated hotel in Bangkok. As per updates from Thailand Embassy, the unvaccinated children must quarantine for 10 days including their parents who must also quarantine for 10 days regardless of vaccination status.

The 45 countries that are allowed for quarantine-free entry to Thailand at the moment include includes Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, USA, and Hong Kong, Tat News reported.

As per reports by media portals, the coronavirus pandemic has cost Thailand about 3 million tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue.

It must be noted that Bangkok and other top destinations such as Pattaya, Hua Hin, Krabi and Chiang Mai will reopen for vaccinated visitors from 45 nations, who must produce negative COVID-19 tests before and after arrival, plus COVID-19 insurance cover of at least $50,000.