Covid-19 International Travel Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have significantly gone down, the Central government on Thursday relaxed the guidelines for international travels and allowed kids below five years without undergoing pre- and post-arrival COVID testing at the airports. The move is believed to be relaxed to boost tourism and international flights. The Centre said that the standard operating procedure shall be valid from November 12 till further orders.

In the revised order, the Central government, however, said if the kids are found symptomatic for coronavirus infections on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated according to laid down protocol.

The Central government highlighted that the global trajectory of COVID-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations, and mentioned the need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern must still remain in focus.

The health ministry further stated that the existing guidelines which were issued on February 17 with subsequent addendums for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk-based approach.

The ministry again added that in view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed.

“Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,” it said.

Full guidelines here: