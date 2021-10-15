International Travel Latest Update: Days after lifting quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers, the UK government on Friday further relaxed guidelines and allowed cheaper COVID tests for international tourists including from India.Also Read - International Flights: US to Allow Fully Vaccinated Foreign Passengers From THIS Date

Issuing fresh guidelines, the UK government said that fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from countries not on the travel ban red list can take a COVID-19 negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) instead of the more expensive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. The new guidelines will come into effect from October 24.

In the guidelines, the UK government said that the travellers vaccinated in over 100 countries and territories, including India, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents.

Notably, these eligible vaccinated passengers arriving in England from countries not on the red list can take an LFT on or before day two of their arrival from October 24, rather than PCR tests.

The UK government said that the LFTs can be booked from October 22 and are largely aimed at families planning a break during the upcoming school holidays at the end of this month.

“We want to make going abroad easier and cheaper, whether you’re travelling for work or visiting friends and family,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said that the Lateral Flow Tests will be available later this month for those returning from half term holidays.

“Taking away expensive mandatory PCR testing will boost the travel industry and is a major step forward in normalising international travel and encouraging people to book holidays with confidence,” he said.