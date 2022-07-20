New Delhi: If you are holding an Indian passport, then you can make hassle-free entry to 60 countries since India is placed at the 87th rank on the Henley Passport Index— a global passport rankings chart. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association, which maintains the world’s largest database of travel information, and it is enhanced by extensive, ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department. While Japan continues to have the most powerful passports in the world, followed by Singapore and South Korea, the Pakistani passport remains the fourth-worst in the world, providing access to only 32 destinations.Also Read - 3 Missing, 11 Injured In Gas Explosion In China's Tianjin City

List of Countries Where Indians Can Get Visa-On-Arrival Service

Oceania South America Asia North America Africa Samoa Bolivia Nepal Trinidad and Tobago Seychelles Fiji Ecuador Timor Leste St. Lucia Comoros Islands Palau Guyana Cambodia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Mauritius Cook Islands Dominica Thailand British Virgin Islands Uganda Micronesia Macau Nicaragua Kenya Nieu Jordan Saint Kitts and Nevis Cape Verde El Salvador Maldives Turks and Caicos Tanzania Tuvalu Iraq Haiti Guinea-Bissau Vanuatu Bhutan Montserrat Madagascar Laos Grenada Togo Indonesia Jamaica Mozambique Ethiopia

Apart from Japan, Singapore and South Korea, other top-ranked countries are mostly European nations, the US and the United Kingdom.

In contrast, Afghan passport holders can access just 27 destinations, the passport having the lowest visa-free score. Among other bottom-tier countries, the holders of Iraqi passports are able to gain entry to a mere 29 countries and those of Syrian passports to 30. China ties with Bolivia for the 69th spot, with each of their passports allowing access to 80 destinations.