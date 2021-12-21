International Travel Latest News: In the wake of rising cases of Omicron variant, many countries have revised their travel guidelines for the international air passengers. While many countries have extended the travel ban, some have relaxed it with restriction. However, if you planning to travel abroad for Christmas and New Year 2022 celebrations, you need to know the latest travel guidelines.Also Read - Omicron scare: First Three Cases Reported in Jammu, 11 Test Positive In Maharashtra

Starting from the United Kingdom and Denmark to Norway and South Africa, many countries have reported highest number of Omicron cases and have accordingly revised their travel guidelines for international air passengers. Also Read - As Omicron Threat Looms, Centre Asks States to Impose Night Curfew

In the meantime, the Indian air passengers must know that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this month extended the ban on international flights till January 2022. Also Read - Japan Entry Controls to Stay Until More Known About Omicron

List of countries and travel guidelines for air passengers:

UAE: Even though the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing a surge in Covid cases, the Arab nation has not changed any guidelines related to international travel. The country has also not imposed fresh curbs on the travellers.

Sri Lanka: If you are planning to travel to Sri Lanka for Christmas or New year celebrations, then you will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report issued at least 72 hours prior to arrival.

Singapore: Due to 24 confirmed cases of Omicron, Singapore has decided to issue a 7-day Health Risk Warning (HRW) to individuals who are identified to have visited places the cases had been infected with the Omicron variant.

Thailand: In the wake of rising cases of Omicron, Thailand decided to reinstate mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors.

UK: However, the UK said it is yet to rule out the possibility of a ‘Christmas lockdown’. UK’s Health minister Sajid Javid said his government is ‘watching the data closely’ and refused to rule out the possibility of any curbs on gatherings during the upcoming holiday season.

Denmark: Home to over 15,000 confirmed cases of Omicron variant, Denmark on Friday announced the closure of cinemas, theatres, and museums. The country has also restricted the travels for international air passengers.

South Africa: South Africa has been at the receiving end of travel bans imposed by a number of countries. Taking measures, the country had last week decided to retain its lockdown at ‘adjusted level 1’, the lowest of a five-tier system of curbs.