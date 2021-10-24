International Travel Latest News: As the coronavirus cases are going down, more and more countries across the globe are reopening their borders for international travellers. Putting an end to the long list of restrictions, several countries have recognized India’s vaccine certificates and have withdrawn quarantine guidelines for travellers. Earlier in the day, Singapore relaxed its restrictions for Indians. Prior to that, Thailand did the same. Notably, these two Southeast Asian countries have announced the removal of India and five other countries from their travel restriction list. Here’s a list of other countries which have allowed Indian travellers to fly to their nations without any restriction.Also Read - Maharashtra School Reopening News: Classes For Primary Section May Resume After Diwali, State Preparing SOPs

United States: Recently, the US government relaxed Covid-related travel restrictions on 33 countries, including India. Now the4 Indian travellers will have to produce a negative Covid PCR report from a sample taken no more than three days before the date of departure. Nottably, there was a ban on travel to the US for 18 months that crippled the tourism industry.

Canada: Canada has also withdrawn the ban on commercial passenger flights from India and the first flight to Toronto from Delhi left on September 22. The air passengers travelling from Delhi must carry an RT-PCR report for a test done 18 hours before the boarding time. Flights to Canada resumed after four months.

Turkey: The Turkish Embassy recently has exempted fully vaccinated Indians from mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Italy: Italy has also announced that Indians, who are vaccinated with Covishield, are eligible for Green Pass and are eligible to travel.

UAE: Most significantly, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it has relaxed travel guidelines and COVID protocols for travellers from India ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Thailand: Last month, Thailand had reopened its doors to Indian travellers under the “Phuket sandbox” programme. However, Indians do not feature in its list of quarantine-free visitors. For the time being, the Indian travellers will have to undergo quarantine upon their arrival in the country.

Singapore: On Saturday, Singapore announced the removal of India and five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list as the island-state continues to adjust border measures in response to the global Covid-19 situation. Now the Indian travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from Wednesday.

UK: The UK government has also remove the travel restrictions for Indian travellers. However, Serum Institute-manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are not recognised by the country.

Germany: Germany has also removed the entry ban for Indian travellers and reclassified India to “high (Covid) incidence areas”, from the higher travel restriction level of “virus variant areas”.