International Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a wonderful news for air passengers who are planning to travel to Bahrain. Air India Expresses recently had issued an update for its passengers who are flying to the Gulf nation. As per the updates, the Arab nation has relaxed guidelines for passengers who have been fully vaccinated in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

Giving further details, Air India Express said that the National Health Task Force of Bahrain has announced many relaxations for such passengers.

Guidelines for passengers fully vaccinated in GCC:

As per the updates from the National Health Task Force, Bahrain, fully vaccinated passengers are those who have completed 2 weeks (14days) since the last dose of the vaccine. The latest guidelines stated that the fully vaccinated passengers in GCC countries are not required to carry a negative RT PCR test result and are not required to undergo the 10-days mandatory quarantine. They also don’t need the proof of accommodation/residence for flying to Bahrain. The fully vaccinated passengers in GCC countries only need to show evidence of vaccination through a certification or an official GCC mobile application. And the passengers who have been vaccinated in Bahrain, vaccination status has to be verified through the official mobile application viz. BeAware App. Notably, the negative pre-boarding RT PCR test result and proof of accommodation are NOT required ONLY if the BeAware App displays a ‘Green Shield’. However, if a YELLOW SHIELD is displayed, both a negative RT PCR pre-boarding and proof of accommodation are required.

Guidelines for passengers vaccinated in India