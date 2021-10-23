International Travel Latest News: In a piece of good news, the air passengers from India now can fly to Singapore from October 26. The development comes after Singapore on Saturday announced the removal of India and five other South Asian countries from its travel restriction list. The move comes at a time when the island-state continues to adjust border measures in response to the global Covid-19 situation.Also Read - International Flights: AirAsia India Gets Security Clearance, Likely to Get Global Flying Permit Soon

Issuing detailed guidelines, Singapore authorities said that all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from Wednesday.

However, the Singapore Health Ministry said that the travellers from these countries will be subjected to the tightest of border measures, which includes a 10-day stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility.

Resumption of travel for India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. All travellers with 14-day travel history to these countries will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 26 Oct2021, 23:59 hours: Singapore's Strait Times quotes its Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Moreover, the health ministry also added that it has reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the six South Asian countries it was previously closed off to.

In a virtual press conference, health minister Ong Ye Kung said the situation in these countries has stabilised for some time. “There is no longer a need for strict rules that prevent travellers from these countries from landing here,” the Straits Times quoted Ong as saying.

It must be noted that the changes that come into effect on Wednesday include the loosening of measures for travellers from Singapore’s closest neighbours, Malaysia and Indonesia.

ON Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 165,663 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The disease has claimed 294 lives so far in the country.

In the meantime, Singapore is also planning to allow fully vaccinated travellers from 15 more countries to enter the nation without having to quarantine in dedicated facilities. Those countries include Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.