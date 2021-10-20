International Travel Latest News Today: The Central government on Wednesday issues fresh travel advisory and made RT-PCR Test report mandatory for all international passengers. Earlier, the Central government had withdrawn the extra checks on the travellers from the UK. As per the earlier travel order, the Central government had said that the airlines need to ensure negative RT-PCR before allowing passengers to board in case of those coming from the UK.Also Read - Rejoice! No More RT-PCR Checks For International Travellers at Karnataka Airports

Earlier this month, the Health Ministry had issued travel guidelines and said based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival issued on February 17 shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the UK.

It must be noted that on October 1, India had imposed a new rule that British nationals arriving in India, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undergo 10 days of mandatory quarantine from October 4 as part of the reciprocal actions initiated by the government following the vaccine certification row between the two countries.

India decided to impose reciprocal curbs against all British nationals arriving in the country as the contentious issue relating to the UK not recognising Indian vaccine certificates could not be resolved despite holding a series of technical-level talks.

The UK recognised Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India but retained the 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated travellers from India. However, the move did not provide any relief from quarantine rules for Indian travellers vaccinated with two doses of Covishield.