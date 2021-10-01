Peru: In a piece of good news for international travellers, Machu Picchu has now become the first international destination to obtain the carbon neutral certificate. Yes, you read that right!Also Read - International Flights: Tourism Secretary Makes Big Announcement, Says Scheduled Flight Services From India May Start Soon

Basically, the certification was awarded to the Historic and Natural Sanctuary of Machu Picchu by the Green Initiative – an institution that seeks to promote green and environmentally friendly tourism. Good news is that the Green Initiative positioned Machu Picchu as a global reference in terms of sustainability.

As per the certification, it seeks to drastically reduce carbon dioxide emissions of the Inca citadel, with the intention of reducing 45 percent of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 2030 and reaching neutrality in 2050.

What were the factors considered for this certification?

Machu Pichu achieved this feat by adopting several environment-conscious initiatives. This popular tourist spot got the certification for installing the only organic waste treatment plant that exists in Peru, to transform garbage into natural coal as well as for having the transformation plant of oil that produces biodiesel and glycerin from vegetable oils, discarded from homes and restaurants in the area.

Another method to compensate for the impact of these emissions will be to purchase carbon credits, which incentivize entities to find solutions to reduce their emissions, thereby reducing the number of credits purchased over time. The reports suggest that this mechanism will be overseen by the UN’s Climate Change model.

Besides, a reforestation process, led by the National Service of Protected Natural Areas (SERNANP), of one million trees in the spot will be in place to help mitigate climate change.

Other countries should follow suit too.