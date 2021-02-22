Planning a trip abroad in the next two weeks? Now, you will have to follow the new guidelines. Due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in India, the Union Minister has issued new guidelines for international travellers to stop the spread of the deadly virus. The government’s new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) come into effect from February 22 (Monday). The SOP says that international travellers from the UK, Europe and UAE need to show their travel history. Also Read - Kerala Play Host to 13th Edition of Cultural Festival ‘Utsavam 2021’

Check out these new guidelines effective from February 22, 2021:

-International travellers will have to submit self-declaration (SDF) for Covid on the online Air Suvidha portal before their scheduled travel. Also Read - This Valentine’s Day, Relive Your Romance Through The Destinations Featured in Romantic Bollywood Movies Over Decades

-Travellers will also have to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in with a declaration form stating the authenticity of the report.

-The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey and each passenger will also have to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report.

-At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.

-All passengers should wear masks throughout the ride, follow social distance standards, and have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app.

– Travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently, as per the civil aviation ministry guidelines.

-Airlines should identify the international travellers arriving from/transiting through the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa (during the past 14 days) and segregate them in-flight.

-Tourists arriving from/transiting through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry).

– Travellers from Europe and the Middle East shall give samples at the designated area and exit the airport. If the test report is negative, they will be advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days. If the test report is positive, they will undergo treatment as per standard health protocol.