International Travel News: As United States will now allow entry to fully vaccinated international travellers starting November 8, here we have curated a list of the latest Covid travel guidelines for those flying to USA from India and other countries. Keep in mind, travellers are also required to carry proof of Covid vaccination status prior to boarding the flight to the United States, with limited exceptions. Check out latest air travel rules here.

All the travellers must produce a negative Covid test report within three days prior to travel to the United States. Unvaccinated US citizens and others getting exemptions must provide a negative test taken within one day before traveling.

Passengers will need to show an “official source” showing vaccination status, and airlines will need to match the name and date of birth to confirm the passenger is the same person reflected on the proof of Covid vaccination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said it will accept U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved or authorized and World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listed Covid vaccines.

Meanwhile children under 18 are excepted from the vaccination requirement but children between the ages of 2 and 17 are required to take a pre-departure test. Unvaccinated foreign nationals under 18 will not.

If traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, an unvaccinated child can test three days prior to departure, but if an unvaccinated child is traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults, they will have to test within one day before departure.

Exemptions include certain Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial participants, those with valid medical reasons for not getting vaccinated and those who need to travel for emergency or humanitarian reasons, but they will need a U.S. government-issued letter affirming the urgent need to travel.

Besides, the CDC said there are no exceptions for religious reasons or other moral convictions.

Non-tourist travellers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will be exempt from the requirements but must agree within 60 days to get vaccinated under most conditions.

Travellers must sign an attestation that they have been vaccinated and are warned that “willfully providing false or misleading information may lead to criminal fines and imprisonment.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to issue a security directive that provides the legal basis for airlines to check vaccine records.

The CDC also issued a Contact Tracing Order that requires all airlines flying into the United States to collect and keep on hand for 30 days and disclose to the CDC if needed contact information including phone numbers, email and U.S. addresses that will allow health officials to track infections. The collection requirements take effect from November 8.

