International Travel Update: International travellers can heave a sigh of relief as Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) on Thursday said the African nation has reopened its borders for travellers from India, which were closed for a brief period due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Great News! Kenya Reopens Borders For Travellers From India. Check Covid Guidelines Here

The temporary ban of passenger flights from India was revoked after a brief period of suspension since May this year as a result of the spike of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, KTB said in a statement.

As per Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the flights from India to Kenya can now resume, which will give impetus to travels that have been curtailed by the Covid-19-pandemic, it added.

The travellers from India are exempted from quarantine given that they are in possession of negative PCR-based Covid-19 test results conducted 96 hours before travel, it added.

To enhance mitigation measures against the pandemic, the visa-application process will remain online.

Further, the statement stated that the yellow fever vaccine continues to be a mandate for each Indian visitor across all age groups, therefore, travellers would also need to possess a valid vaccine card upon their arrival into Kenya.

Kenya is currently one of the few long-haul destinations open for Indians and KTB has continued to keep travellers interested to visit the country through marketing programmes, including digital campaigns, radio contests and webinars among others during the year.

The flight schedule continues to be three direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi each week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, it added.

(With PTI inputs)