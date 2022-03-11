Seoul/New Delhi: All foreign travellers to South Korea, who are vaccinated against coronavirus, will be exempted from the seven-day self-quarantine starting from March 21, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday. Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at home or registered the full vaccination with the domestic health authorities will be exempted from self-quarantine when entering South Korea, reported Xinhua news agency.Also Read - 5 Affordable And Pocket-Friendly International Travel Destinations For Indians in 2022 - Get, Set, Go Now!

The term ‘fully vaccinated’ refers to people who received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine two weeks earlier but less than 180 days ago, as well as those who got the booster shots. Four foreign countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar, were excluded from the self-quarantine exemption, the report said. Also Read - India Issues Revised Guidelines for International Travelers, Exemptions for Indians Being Evacuated from Ukraine. Details Here

All the foreign entrants to South Korea will still be required to take the rapid antigen tests twice, six and seven days after entering the country, as mandated by its health department, the Xinhua report added. Also Read - Karnataka Eases Covid Testing Rules for Travellers from Kerala, Goa As Cases Decline | Detail Here

(With inputs from IANS)