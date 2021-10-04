International Travel Update: International travellers must take note, as the Kerala government has announced new quarantine rules for visitors coming from abroad including United Kingdom (UK) and other countries. Scroll down for more details on this.Also Read - Good News for Travellers: Assam Reopens Kaziranga And Other Wildlife Tourist Spots For Visitors

International Travel Alert For Visitors Planning to Fly to Kerala From UK & Other Countries. Check Latest Covid Rules

According to the latest developments, Health Minister Veena George has announced that starting Monday, travellers visiting Kerala from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine at home or destination address. The new rules are on the basis of Union Health Ministry guidelines. Also Read - International Flight Services From These 3 Indian Airports Likely to Stop After December 2021 | Here's Why

Meanwhile those coming from South Africa, Brazil and Europe will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine mandatorily on arrival. Also Read - RT-PCR Tests, Quarantine: THIS State Revises Covid Rules For International Travellers From Monday

What Are The New Rules?

As per the latest Covid rules, international passengers will have to take three PCR tests to enter Kerala:

First, 72 hours before the journey,

second upon arrival at an airport, and

the third will be done eight days after arriving in the state.

The health minister further informed that all travellers coming from foreign lands irrespective of their vaccination status will have to get RT-PCR tests done upon reaching the airports in the state. Also, keep in mind that travellers from other countries will have to self-monitor for 14 days if their Covid test report comes as negative.

Furthermore, the sample of passengers coming from the United Kingdom, China, Botswana, South Africa, Brazil, New Zealand, any of the European nations, Middle East countries, Bangladesh, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe will be further sent for virus mutation tests, reported ToI.

For the uninitiated, recently the UK government made changes to its travel guidelines and had imposed a 10-day quarantine for those coming from India. Hence, in retaliation, the Indian government also decided to impose the same restrictions on the travellers coming from the UK.

Don’t forget to check latest Covid-related rules and guidelines on the government websites before packing your travel bags!