Travel Alert! Vietnam Likely to Fully Reopen For Foreign Tourists by June 2022

International Travel Update: As people have already started taking to roads, skies and water, Vietnam is planning to reopen key tourist destinations to fully vaccinated travellers from countries deemed a low COVID-19 risk from December, the government said on Wednesday, ahead of a full resumption targeted for June next year.

Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic in an effort to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that harmed its burgeoning tourism sector, which typically accounts for about 10% of gross domestic product.

Last month, this Southeast Asian country had announced it would reopen the resort island Phu Quoc for vaccinated travelers from November.

From December, Vietnam will also allow tourists from approved countries to visit UNESCO world heritage site Halong Bay and Hoi An, the highlands town of Dalat and beach destination Nha Trang. It is not yet clear which countries will meet the criteria.

“We are only open when it’s truly safe,” the government said in a statement. “We are moving step by step, cautiously but flexibly to adapt to real situations of the pandemic,” it added.

The move follows similar steps taken by neighboring Thailand, which will next month expand locations in its pilot scheme to allow fully vaccinated travellers from across the globe.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam fell to 3.8 million last year down from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was $31 billion, equivalent to 12% of GDP. The country is trying to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 13% of its 98 million people inoculated so far, one of the lowest rates in Asia.

Vietnam is popular among tourists for its stunning beaches, rivers, Buddhist pagodas and bustling cities.

(With inputs from Reuters)