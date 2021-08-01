International Travel Update: In a piece of good news for the international travellers, the Saudi Arabia government has recently made a huge announcement to lift the Covid-induced travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers coming from across the foreign nations from August 1, 2021 i.e., today. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Covid Symptoms in Fully Vaccinated People That Show They Are Infected | All You Need to Know

The announcement by the government was made on Friday. Apparently, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is opening its borders for travellers after 17 months since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will allow fully vaccinated tourists in the nation.

What are the requirements?

According to the latest developments, the fully vaccinated travellers will not be required to quarantine if they have an official vaccination certificate along with a negative Covid RT-PCR test report taken within 72 hours from the time of departure.

Besides, Times Now quoted the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, “We welcome tourists again, and we are very happy to receive the Kingdom’s guests again after a pause due to the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic.”

He further added that they are focused on ensuring the safety of visitors to the Kingdom, so that tourists can enjoy exploring the country’s treasures, crucial destinations and other landmarks, and relish unique tourist experiences.

International flights between Saudi Arabia and India?

On Wednesday, KSA announced a strict three-year travel ban and hefty penalties on citizens visiting countries on the country’s Covid-19 red list which includes India.

“Travelling to the banned countries is an obvious violation of COVID-19 related travel restrictions and the Kingdom’s updated instructions,” reported Gulf News quoting a report by the state-run SPA as saying.

For the uninitiated, other red-listed countries are UAE, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus and Vietnam.