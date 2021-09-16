International Travel Update: Here is a piece of good news for the international travellers, as Ireland government has recently announced to restart the processing of short-stay entry visas.Also Read - Good News: UK Likely to Relax Travel Guidelines For Indians Including RT-PCR Test, Quarantine Rules From Oct 1

According to a TOI report, Ireland Visa Application Centres (VAC) in India have also started accepting short-stay applications. What does this mean? Well, this means that now travellers will be encouraged to visit Ireland for tourism. For the uninitiated, the the short-stay visas allow visitors to travel to Ireland for up to 90 days. Also Read - Planning a Trip to Mussoorie? Here's All You Need to Know

Other Details

As per the news report, the Embassy of Ireland in India released a statement stating that eligible short stay visas will be endorsed with the letters ‘BIVS’ – which signifies access to the shared British Irish Visa Scheme. Also Read - International Flights: India Bats For Resumption of Regular Flights to Kabul at UN Meet

Reportedly, the statement further added that all travellers arriving to Ireland must produce proof of Covid vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a negative PCR test to Immigration Control at the time of their entry. Also, all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on entry visa and preclearance processing, which were put in place in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus cases, have now been lifted, the statement added.

Meanwhile the Embassy urged the visa applicants to be aware of the current visa processing time, and emphasised that requests for expediting applications will not be currently considered. Also note that it will take 25 days to issue a visit visa, 20 days for a study visa, and 10 days for a business visa.

Covid Rules

As per the report, fully vaccinated travellers from India will no longer be required to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days after Ireland removed India from the list of Designated States for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine in late August, this year.

However, such travellers, apart from showing the Covid vaccine certificate, will be required to carry a negative RT-PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country. Notably, the travellers from India can enter Ireland 15 days after taking the second dose of the vaccine.