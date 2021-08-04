International Travel Update: In a piece of good news for students and researchers from India, France has now eased Covid-related travel restrictions. Hence, Indian students can now head to France in order to pursue their studies. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Not a Good Time to Travel to The Philippines From India. Here's Why

According to a report by SchengenVisaInfo.com, France has lifted the Covid-induced travel restrictions imposed on arrivals from the South Asian state after confirming that the COVID-19 situation is gradually improving.

In fact, as per the report, France's latest decision has been confirmed by the press counsellor at the French Embassy in Delhi, Michele Ferrari.

Check Covid Guidelines, Restrictions And More

Earlier, news reports suggested that fully vaccinated Indian travellers would no longer be banned from entering France, as India was placed on France yellow list, which includes medium risk countries based on their epidemiological situation.

Authorities in France recalled that only Indian passengers inoculated with any vaccine approved by the European Commission or the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products could benefit from France’s recent decision.

Who Are Considered Fully Vaccinated?

Persons who have taken one dose of the Janssen vaccine 28 days before their trip or those who have taken the second dose of other authorized vaccines such as Pfizer/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Vaxzevria/Covishield, seven days before travelling, are considered fully vaccinated.

According to French authorities, as reported by SchengenVisaInfo.com, students and talented passport holders fall under the groups of compelling reasons for travelling to France’s territory. Consequently, both vaccinated and non-vaccinated Indian students are permitted to travel to France and submit their visa applications.

However, travellers from India will be obliged to present proof of Covid vaccination status and evidence which confirms the absence of COVID-19 infection symptoms and contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

What About Travellers Who Are Not Vaccinated?

For travellers from India who have not been vaccinated, they need to produce a negative Covid PCR test report, not older than 72 hours before departure, or a negative result of the rapid antigen test carried out less than 48 hours before departure upon their arrival in France.

All passengers who show symptoms of COVID-19 upon their arrival in France will be obliged to follow quarantine rules, regardless of the place of departure.

Last month, authorities in France announced that all people wishing to apply for a C type visa would be permitted to do so this summer, as the French consulates and visa application centres in India started to offer their services.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), over 5,993,090 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 110 824 people have died due to the virus in France so far.