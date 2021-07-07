New Delhi: Indians can heave a sigh of relief now as Iceland, Germany and Norway have reopened their visa application centres in India, making it possible for Indians to make plans for international travel to these countries. The visa application centres, till now, remained closed owing to the surging Covid-19 cases in the country.Also Read - TMC Minister Cycles 38 km to State Assembly as Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100 in Kolkata

As a matter of fact, Indians will now be able to visit the visa application centres in New Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The recent decision has been confirmed by one of the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialists for diplomatic missions worldwide, VFS Global, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.

Iceland’s visa centre timings for Mumbai, Bengaluru & Kolkata

Basically, VFS Global has announced that Iceland’s Mumbai visa application centre is now accepting applications for the short-stay category. Interested applicants can visit every Monday from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Meanwhile Bengaluru too is accepting applications for the short-stay category, and will operate from 9 AM to 1 PM every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The same applies for Kolkata, which is open every Monday for applicants.

Germany’s visa Centre in India

In a piece of good news, Germany too has reopened its visa application centre in Kolkata, which is accepting visa applications for Master students, while category C applications should be sent to Mumbai.

VFS Global, in its announcement, has also made it clear that for now, D visa applications will remain suspended.

Norway’s visa centre in Bengaluru and Mumbai

Norway, on the other hand, has also reopened its visa application centres in India and Sri Lanka. Norway visa application centres located in Bengaluru and Mumbai have already resumed accepting visa stamping services from June 21 onwards. The one in Mumbai operates from 8 AM to 2 PM every Wednesday, while the one in Bengaluru operates from 9 AM to 3 PM every Monday.

Please note that the New Delhi centre has also resumed its visa stamping services, but only on limited days.

The authorities have decided to open these visa centres in the country only after estimating the current Coronavirus pandemic situation.