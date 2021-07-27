Good News For International Travellers! Singapore May Allow Quarantine-Free Travel From September

International Travel Update: Good news for international travellers is that Singapore may allow quarantine-free travel for the fully vaccinated individuals from September.Also Read - Yay! 5 Countries Where Unvaccinated Indians Can Now Fly to With a Covid RT-PCR Test

Reports have it that stringent restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers might also be eased before August 18. According to the Singapore Government, 80 per cent of the city-state's population will be inoculated by that time.

Recently during a parliament session, a senior minister stated that Singapore will progressively facilitate international travel with countries that have successfully managed the COVID-19 situation to reassert the city-state's position as a travel, business, and talent hub, according to PTI.

However, as per the reports, although Singapore will open its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from September, the government will instead establish travel corridors with regions or countries where COVID-19 is under control.

Other Details

As per the reports, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong added that Singapore will review a final decision on easing travel restrictions in early August. He maintained that the easing Covid-related restrictions will be differentiated and extended to only vaccinated persons, as they are much better protected against the effects of the deadly coronavirus. If someone wants to workout in the gym or wants to go out to dine in the restaurant, they also need to be fully vaccinated, he added.

Importantly, owing to the current Covid situation, travellers are advised not to make plans for a trip to Singapore at present. Even though this announcement by the government assures a promising future of tourism in the country, it still remains unclear whether or not India will be included in the list of quarantine-free travel if they go ahead with the September plans.

Also, don’t forget to get yourself updated with the latest Covid situation before booking your flight tickets as the Covid-related protocols and guidelines for international travel may change any time!