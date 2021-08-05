International Travel Update: Good news for international travellers as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allowed entry to travellers from India starting today! The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters, the UAE will lift a ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan from today, i.e., August 5. Well, what does that mean? Scroll down for more details on the latest developments.Also Read - Go First to Start Flights Connecting Doha With THESE 3 Indian Cities From Today | Check Flight Frequency, Fares, More Details

UAE Allows Entry to Travellers From India Starting From Today | Here’s What it Means

Well, the NCEMA has clearly stated that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been banned would be able to transit through its airports from August 5th as long as they present a negative PCR coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to departure. Also Read - International Flights: Emirates, Etihad Airways Issue Fresh Updates For Passengers as UAE Relaxes Travel Restrictions For India, Other Countries

Please note that the restrictions on travel from India to UAE are still in place, but the curbs will be eased for those Indians who have a valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated. Also Read - Covid19: THIS Place in India Becomes First Fully Vaccinated Travel Destination

Countries Where Travel Restrictions Will be Eased?

Other than India, the UAE will also ease Covid-related restrictions on Pakistan, Nigeria, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Uganda.

According to the latest developments, the UAE government has stated that unvaccinated people in certain job categories can seek permission to return from the same date as well. Notably, the categories of the Indians who will get travel permission include medical workers, teachers at schools and universities in the Emirates, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, people undergoing medical treatment in the UAE and people who work for federal or local government agencies. They would be exempt from the vaccination requirement as would humanitarian cases.

The authorities said that the individuals in these categories must apply for permission to return through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s website. However, they need to present a negative PCR test from accredited laboratories within 48 hours of their date of travel and will be required to undergo a quick lab test before boarding.

Dubai state carrier Emirates welcomed the government’s decision to allow travel to resume from the affected countries.