International Travel News: International travellers can heave a sigh of relief as Vietnam is planning to reopen its key tourist destinations from December to fully vaccinated visitors from countries deemed a low Covid-19 risk, the government said recently, ahead of a full resumption targeted for June next year.

Earlier, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, this Southeast Asian country imposed tight border controls in a bid to control the coronavirus cases, with some initial success; however that harmed its burgeoning tourism sector, which typically accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.

Last month, Vietnam, one of the popular tourist destinations, announced that it would reopen the resort island Phu Quoc for fully vaccinated travellers from November.

Vietnam To Allow International Travellers To Its UNESCO World Heritage Sites From December

It will from December also allow tourists from approved countries to visit UNESCO world heritage site Halong Bay and Hoi An, the highlands town of Dalat and beach destination Nha Trang.

“We are only open when it’s truly safe,” the government said in a statement. “We are moving step by step, cautiously but flexibly to adapt to real situations of the pandemic.”

Neighbouring Country Thailand Takes Steps To Boost Tourism

The move follows similar steps taken by neighbouring Thailand, which will next month expand locations in its pilot scheme to allow vaccinated visitors.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam fell to 3.8 million last year down from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was $31 billion, equivalent to 12% of GDP.

The country is trying to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations, with just 13% of its 98 million people inoculated so far, one of the lowest rates in Asia.

