International Travel Update: The travellers from India can rejoice now as the flight services to Maldives, one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the world, is about to begin next week from July 15. It's time we scratch off that travel itch!

Well, the much-awaited announcement was made by the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih but he also added that the government will keep a tab on the COVID pandemic situation periodically between July 1 and 15. The country will reopen its borders to many South Asian countries including India.

Check Out The Latest Flights Schedules, Timings And More

Go First Schedule

If you're planning to fly from India, then please note that Go First, which was GoAir before, will be operating flights from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai to Malé from July 15th onwards. The flight will be available twice a week on every Thursdays and Sundays. Subsequently, from August 4, more flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. And if everything goes well, then from September 3 onwards, the flights between the two countries will start functioning on a daily basis.

The Timings

From Delhi, flights for Malé will leave at 9:50 AM, and land at 1:20 PM in the afternoon. The return leg will leave Malé at 2:35 PM, and land in Delhi at 7:05 PM in the evening. From Mumbai, the flights will land at Malé Airport at 12:05 PM, and from Bengaluru at 1:05 PM.

IndiGo schedule

For those willing to fly by Indigo, the direct flights for Malé will be operated by IndiGo from Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru. From Kochi and Bengaluru, flights will be available from July 15 onwards, on Thursdays.

Notably, the flights from Mumbai will begin from July 16 and will be available twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays, then daily from July 20. All these flights will land in Malé between 1 PM and 4 PM.

Covid-Related Entry requirements

According to the latest updates from the Maldives, international passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the island nation.

A health declaration form on the Maldives immigration portal should be filled by the travellers 24 hours prior to the departure.

No mandatory quarantine or test on arrival.

If someone shows COVID-19 symptoms, they will have to undergo a PCR test.

Also for every tourist, Maldives offers visa on arrival. However to enter Maldives, Indian nationals visiting the country as a tourist do not require any pre-arrival visa, just a valid passport is enough.

The passport of Indians must have at least 1-month validity from the date of expected departure in the Maldives.

A confirmed pre-booking at a registered tourist facility is a prerequisite for the visa.

Moreover, tourist visa extension facility is also available for long-stay tourists without the imposition of any further fees.

It is time to unleash the wanderlust! Go, pack you bags but don’t forget to strictly adhere to the Covid-related protocols.