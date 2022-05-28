New York/New Delhi: Are you an avid traveller, always in search of your next adventure? Does the idea of a horror-cum-thriller trip excite you? Then we might have some news for you. In an unusual offer, a cruise bound for the mysterious Bermuda Triangle has promised passengers that they will receive a full refund if the ship disappears, the UK media reported.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Tourism: Pichavaram Mangrove is Ideal Weekend Escape For Nature Enthusiasts, See Instagram Worthy Pics!

The infamous Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, has remained a mystery for mankind as dozens of ships and flights have mysteriously disappeared in this region, stated the media. The reason behind the disappearances has remained unexplained and has been attributed to the outcome of weather and human error. Conspiracy theorists have often blamed supernatural causes and aliens for the disappearances of ships and flights in the area.

In an advertisement on its website, the travel agency, the Ancient Mysteries Cruise, has said: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100 per cent return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

All you need to know about the offered trip:

Passengers will undertake their journey to the Atlantic ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda in March next year.

According to the advertisement, guests can enjoy an exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottom boat with talks and Q&As.

The passengers have to shell out around £1,450 for a cabin on the ship for the eccentric offer.

