One of the four Char Dham pilgrimages in India, Jagannath Temple is sacred and has a significant place in hearts of Hindu devotees. Located in Puri, the temple was built in the 12th century during the rule of King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva. Popular for its Ratha Yatra, Jagannath Temple witnesses lakhs of devotees every year. The main deity of the temple is Lord Jagannath who is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The temple has a mystical allure that you must see or feel yourself. Jagannath temple is surrounded by an array of mysteries that defy scientific reasonings. Here, we will talk about some of the most interesting and intriguing facts about this pilgrimage site.

Needless to say, things float in the direction of the wind. However, in Jagannath Temple you can see the opposite. The flag attached to the top of the temple, for some weird reason, always floats in the opposite direction of the wind. This is something definitely beyond the reach of science. There is a Chakra atop the temple. It weighs a ton and is located at a height of 20 feet. Its positioning is such that no matter where you are in Puri, you will find the Chakra facing towards you. There may be some engineering mystery behind this but that is unknown yet. The site of the Jagannath temple has never been declared as a no-fly zone. Still, for some strange reason, no birds or plane fly above the temple. Some attribute this phenomenon to the divine force. Irrespective of the number of devotees visiting the temple, the quantity of the Prasadam remains the same throughout the year and yet nothing goes wasted or insufficient. To cook Prasadam, 7 pots are used and placed one on top of another. What’s intriguing about this technique of cooking is that irrespective of the ingredients in the pots, those in the pot placed on top will get cooked first.