iPhone 14 Or Foreign Trip? Here Are 10 Countries You Can Visit In Price Of Apple's Newest Launch

iPhone14 VS Foreign Trip: Given a choice, what would you choose? Spending Rs. 79,900 on a phone that would probably get old in a year or two or to plan a trip to garner life-long memories? While the Apple hype is no joke, the products really are new-age technology, but technology is something that soon becomes obsolete. On the other hand, getting experiences worth a lifetime can be a deal breaker, especially if you plan to make memories with your friends, family or partner. For those, who feel the same, here is a list of countries you can explore, spending the amount of money you need to buy the iPhone 14.

HERE ARE 10 COUNTRIES YOU CAN VISIT IN PRICE OF APPLE’S iPHONE 14:

1. Thailand

This country, known for its temples, is quite a popular destination among Indians. The rich cultural heritage, opulent temples, and pristine beaches attracts tourists all the year round to this South-east Asian country. Some of the islands that you should not miss here are Phi Phil, Koh Samui, and Koh Pha Ngan.

2. Laos

The country endowed with natural beauty, is a hub of temples and monuments and also has several adventure sports options such as mountaineering, Kayaking and Boating. The most beautiful and serene Kuang Si waterfall is a unique destination with its turquoise water and swarm of butterflies enhancing its magic manifolds. The fish here offer a foot treatment as well!

3. Sri Lanka

The most popular destination for honeymoons and romantic getaways, Sri Lanka is a picture perfect pit spot for cheap International travel. Travel costs certainly won’t burn a hole in your pocket! You can apply for an E-Visa before going to this country. Travel to this island nation has become all the more important to boost their tourism industry at a time when they are dealing with a severe economic crisis. Sri Lanka is also known for the exotic beaches and the golden sun shining all around the year. Enjoy surfing on the waves, diving among the splendid coral reefs and relax on the idyllic beaches. Negombo, Bentota, Ambalangoda, are some of the beaches that offer this respite.

4. Indonesia

Visit this popular destination to explore its mesmerising beauty, that too without worrying about visa related issues. Indian travellers visiting Indonesia will not require a visa if they are travelling for a short duration for tourism or business purposes. Once they land in Indonesia, they can easily get a visa on arrival. Go beyond Bali when you think of Indonesia this year. Perhaps one destination could be the mysterious Torajaland, which is a lesson in anthropology.

5. Nepal

This landlocked nation that offers some of the most stunning views and the land of the Sherpas is another country in the list. Mount Everest and seven other tallest mountain peaks in the world are in Nepal. No wonder backpackers flock to this country. Indians also have an advantage that they dont need a visa to visit Nepal.

6. Japan

Sushi, cherry blossoms and sake await you in the land of Japan. You’ll be surprised to know that it is one of the countries whose currency is lesser than Indian rupee. Japan is a land steeped in culture yet one of the most technologically advanced nations. When here, visit the shrines, national parks and admire its skyscrapers.

7. Paraguay

Another landlocked nation, Paraguay is in South America and is often not the first choice for travelers who prefer neighbouring countries like Brazil or Argentina. However, Paraguay has its own gems that are a blend of nature and materialism. You have shopping centres as well as colonial towns here selling rural handicrafts.

8. Costa Rica

This Central American country is known for its beaches and attracts tourists from all over. Volcanoes, jungles and wildlife are its best attractions making it a popular tourist destination. Costa Rica’s tropical climate all year round is another reason why it is so preferred by tourists. Ecotourism is widespread in Costa Rica.

9. Chile

Adventure travel is one word to describe what awaits you in Chile. From parks to forests and treks to hikes, Chile has a mountain range that is still growing and has many active volcano peaks as well. Lake District is another place of interest in Chile. Farms, river, valley and vineyards are aplenty in Chile.

10. South Korea

If North Korea is a place no tourist wants to go, South Korea is one you can explore. Abundant breathtaking views and a varied landscape make South Korea a traveler’s delight. It is known for its fishing villages, Buddhist temples, its countryside for its greenery and cherry trees. Apart from these, it also has tropical islands and high-tech cities.

So, what are you waiting for? Forget iPhone and plan a trip to these most beautiful destinations in the world!