International Travel Update: As the Covid-19 situation has improved across the places, in a piece of good news for international travellers, Iran has finally reopened its borders for overseas tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, after nearly two years. Scroll down for more details.

Earlier, owing to the Covid-19 global health scare, the nation had shut down its borders for foreign travellers. However recently, according to a ToI's report, the anti-virus taskforce allowed to reopen the borders on the advice of the tourism ministry.

Latest Covid-Related Requirements

To enter the country, international travellers must be fully vaccinated and they must also carry a RT PCR negative certificate taken within 96 hours.

Other Details

Last year, due to coronavirus pandemic, the country’s tourism sector was massively hit and recorded a deficit of USD 1.2 billion. The report suggested that, a number of hoteliers and tour operators had to face problems such as bankruptcy, unemployment and debts on the international level due to the virus outbreak.

The Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, on September 19, had announced plans to remove visa restrictions to help the tourism industry, the report mentioned. Moreover, the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has continued to fall in the nation in the recent weeks.

Later on September 22, as per the report, the number has gone below 300 people. Zarghami’s predecessor, Ali-Asghar Mounesan, said that the number of foreign travellers to Iran went absolutely down because of the virus outbreak.

ToI quoted Mounesan, “Tourism of the country was growing before the corona [outbreak], its revenues reached $11.7 billion in 2019, which accounted for 2.8% of GDP, nearing the average share of tourism in the world GDP, which was 3.2 percent.”

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Iran was ranked as the second fastest growing nation in tourism according to the World Tourism Organization.

For the uninitiated, Iran is potentially a booming destination for travellers across the globe, who are seeking to explore cultural attractions, breathtaking sceneries, and numerous UNESCO-registered sites.