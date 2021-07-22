New Delhi: Are you planning for an inter-state travel? If yes, then it is highly imperative to check the travel guidelines of the state or the region where you are travelling. This is something that you should be doing way before booking the flight tickets.Also Read - Good News! Canada Will Reopen For International Tourism From THIS Date

In view of this, IRCTC had recently tweeted warning the passengers, who are flying to different cities, about the COVID-19 travel guidelines to the states.

They shared the tweet with the caption that read, "#Travelling to a different #city? Check the #travel #guidelines of the #state/region you are travelling to before #booking your #flight #tickets on #IRCTCAir. For latest updates, visit air.irctc.co.in /download app."

Therefore, if you are planning for a trip to a different city, then you need to take into consideration certain key points.

Check them out here:

The traveller needs to check the region/ state-wise quarantine requirements. The traveller also needs to check the latest update on the travel restrictions/ rules/ regulations of the state or region, one is visiting. The traveller can get to know about the airport rules as well. For that, one can check the IRCTC Air website at air.irctc.co.in. One can also download the app to check the airport rules before flying.

Notably, the passenger gets many valuable facilities if they book air tickets with IRCTC Air as per air.irctc.co.in.

Check them out here:

A customer will be able to book tickets at lowest convenience fee of Rs 59. There is free travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh. There is government authorised agency for LTC ticket booking. 5 per cent value back on booking with IRCTC SBI Card Premier.

How to book flight tickets through IRCTC?

The process is less cumbersome. All you have to do is:

First enter your arrival and departure destination.

Then enter number of passengers, travel class and departure date to get a list of all the available flights.

Subsequently, click on book now to reserve the preferred flight.

All about IRCTC Air

For the uninitiated, IRCTC Air is an IATA certified website that offers affordable flight tickets for both domestic and international travel. The website helps you to compare flight costs of different airlines and make a convenient choice as per your requirements.

To obtain more details, you can login to the official website of IRCTC Air at air.irctc.co.in.