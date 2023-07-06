Home

Travel

IRCTC Introduces Luxury Tour Package To Bali; Check Price, Journey Date, Booking And Other Details Here

IRCTC Introduces Luxury Tour Package To Bali; Check Price, Journey Date, Booking And Other Details Here

The tour package includes a flight to Bali from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on August 8. The airline for this trip is Air Asia, with tourists being provided with tickets for the comfort class.

IRCTC Introduces Luxury Tour Package To Bali; Check Price, Journey Date, Booking And Other Details Here (Image:Pixabay)

IRCTC Tour Package: Bali is an Indonesian island known for its forested volcanic mountains, iconic rice paddies, beaches and coral reefs. The island is also known for its yoga and meditation retreats. So, if you are planning for a way to end your summer vacation on an high note then look no further than Bali. The Indian Railway Catering and Corporation (IRCTC) is now offering a Bali tour package at a very reasonable price. Starting from August 11, this government tourism corporation is providing a 5-night and 6-day trip to Bali.

Trending Now

IRCTC recently announced their latest tour package for Bali, named “Awesome Bali,” through their Twitter handle. The package includes important Bali tourist sites like Kintamani Tour, Ubud Village Tanah Lot Temple Tour, Cruise, and so on. The duration of the tour is 5 nights and 6 days, with a cost of Rs 1,05,900 for those who wish to take advantage of this offer.

You may like to read

The tour package includes a flight to Bali from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on August 8. The airline for this trip is Air Asia, with tourists being provided with tickets for the comfort class. During the flight, breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served to ensure the comfort of the tourists. The price of the package will vary based on occupancy.

IRCTC Bali Itinerary

Day 1: Departure from Lucknow Airport

Departure from Lucknow Airport Day 2: Arrival in Bali; Ulluwatu Temple Tour with Kecak Dance Performance

Arrival in Bali; Ulluwatu Temple Tour with Kecak Dance Performance Day 3: Bali: Full Day Kintamani Tour with Ubud Coffee Plantation and Royal Palace

Bali: Full Day Kintamani Tour with Ubud Coffee Plantation and Royal Palace Day 4: Bali: Morning Bali Safari and Marine Park with Jungle Hopper Pass and Sunset Dinner Cruise

Bali: Morning Bali Safari and Marine Park with Jungle Hopper Pass and Sunset Dinner Cruise Day 5: Turtle Island at Tanjung Benoa on SIC Basis Evening at Tanah Lot

Turtle Island at Tanjung Benoa on SIC Basis Evening at Tanah Lot Day 6: Departure from Bali to Lucknow

Booking for the tour can be done through the official website of IRCTC or by visiting the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, or Regional Offices.

IRCTC Bali Tour Package Cost

The tour package offers flexible pricing options based on the number of people traveling together. For solo travelers, the cost per person is Rs 1,15,800. For two people, the price is Rs 1,05,900 per person, and for three people, it amounts to Rs 1,00,600 per person.

How to book IRCTC Tour Package

Book the best tour packages easily on IRCTC’s official website at irctctourism.com. Click on ‘Holidays’ on the homepage and select ‘Packages’. Then choose from a range of land, air, and rail tour packages and book your dream holiday in a jiffy.

(Note: Prices and details are subject to change. Please refer to the official IRCTC website for the most up-to-date information.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES