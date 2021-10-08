New Delhi: Travellers in India can rejoice now as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is starting a special Bharat Darshan Tourist train from today i.e., October 8. Interestingly, this is being done to promote religious tourism in the country.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Changes Sleeper Class Coaches In 13 Pairs Of Passenger Trains From Today | Full List Here

The special train will run from Rewa station of Madhya Pradesh to Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar and Vaishno Devi Shrine. Have you booked your tickets yet? Well, check out more details here.

IRCTC to Run Bharat Darshan Tourist Train From Today. Key Points

The main aim to run the special train is to enhance the experience of exploring the beautiful historical and devotional places of North India, Economic Times quoted IRCTC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anand Kumar Jha.

Travellers note that, apart from Rewa station, a boarding facility will also be available from Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Habibganj, Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, and Jhansi stations.

“The eight nights and nine days tour has been designed keeping in mind the interest of every kind of traveller, who loves fun with devotion and visit old traditional cities of India,” Jha said.

What’s The Price?

Well, IRCTC has decided to price the tour at Rs 8,505 per person for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 per person for 3AC.

What All Are Included in The Tour Cost?

Under the package, passengers will be provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with accommodation in budget hotels or dharmshalas, as well as tourist buses. This also includes accident insurance of up to Rs 4 lakhs.

Other Details

During the entire duration of the phenomenal journey, the IRCTC team will take care of all protocols, related to hygiene and health, and ensure a safe and worry-free experience by maintaining social distancing at all times, Jha added.

Covid Guidelines

To be able to take part in this Bharat Darshan tour, it will be mandatory for every passenger to have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and be older than 18 years of age.

Bharat Darshan is a joint project of Indian Railways and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. IRCTC has also planned series of ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra Train Tours’. Click here for more details.

(With inputs from ANI)