New Delhi: The Indian Railways has recently reintroduced the Buddhist Circuit special train tours in October which traverses through various pilgrimage sites of Buddhism and gives a peak to places like Sarnath, Gaya, Kushinagar and Rajgir where Lord Buddha spent a great part of his life.

The Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had run similar packages of the special tourist trains in 2018. Check out its features and more.

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Special Train: Check Features And More

According to the IRCTC, the train covers important destinations connected with the life of Buddha in India and Nepal over eight days starting from October 19 to 26. The new Buddhist Circuit tourist train will cover various key pilgrimage destinations across India and Nepal that include Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Lumbini (Nepal), Shravasti and Agra.

For the uninitiated, this special train has been launched jointly by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Railways under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

According to the IRCTC, the special train has been designed on the lines of Maharaja Express, and the train is enhanced with:

touchless taps,

leather interiors,

sofas,

bio-vacuum toilets and adjustable reading lights.

Interestingly, the IRCTC special train has four first-class AC coaches, two second-class AC coaches, two dining cars. According to the IRCTC, all passengers buying the Buddhist circuit train tour tickets will get a 50 per cent discount on their companion’s ticket fare. Sounds fun, right?

How much will the tickets cost?

The IRCTC will be charging INR 1.23 lakh for first AC full tour and INR 1.01 lakh for the complete tour. The discount is applicable for all nationalities.

What does the tour package include?

Interestingly, the tour package includes journey by exclusive air-conditioned train, road transport by AC coaches, sightseeing, accommodation, meals, English/Hindi speaking tour escort, entrance fees of monuments/sightseeing trips as well as travel insurance.

However, please note that the package will not include Nepal and India visa fees, items of personal use, road transfers to and from Delhi-Safdarjung railway station, air ticket, and others.

The passenger train also consists of several facilities such as a canteen, sanitiser machines, restaurant, and more. Go, explore!

