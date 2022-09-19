IRCTC Diwali special train 2022: It is festival season in India, with Navratri, Durga Puja, Dusshera, Diwali all around the corner. Festive season calls for family get togethers and lots of rush of passengers travelling via trains. In an endeavour to ease the passage of travel, Indian Railways has decided to introduce certain festive special trains. The Kolkata- Ajmer Puja Superfast Train is scheduled to chug the through the tracks from October 4. he special train is now open for bookings. Moreover, soon some more new trains will be operated keeping the increasing footfall on Diwali in mind.Also Read - 5 Longest Train Journeys In India

This will be a Diwali special train and will make total of four trips. Also Read - IRCTC Update: 234 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways. Check List Here

Train timings and Schedule

Train Nos.03125/03126 Kolkata – Ajmer Puja Special Trains (01 Trips) Also Read - Buddhist Circuit Train: An Experiential Journey Through The Legacy Of Lord Buddha

Train No.03125 Kolkata – Ajmer Puja Special will leave Kolkata at 14:00 hrs. o­n every Tuesday between 04.10.2022 and 25.10.2022 (04 trips) to reach Ajmer at 19:40 hrs. o­n the next day.

Train No.03126 Ajmerr – Kolkata Puja Special will leave Ajmer at 22:00 hrs. o­n every Wednesday between 05.10.2022 and 26.10.2022 (04 trips) to reach Kolkata at 05:00 hrs. o­n the 3rd day.

Diwali Special Train Halts

Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur and Jasidih stations within Eastern Railway jurisdiction enroute in both directions.

Booking Details

The booking of the Kolkata – Ajmer Puja Special train (03125) will be available o­n & from 12.09.2022 through PRS & internet. In addition to mail/express fare, special charge will be realised for the other puja special trains. Concessional booking is not allowed. Tatkal Quota is not available.