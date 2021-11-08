New Delhi: The Indian Railway is likely to introduce the third rake of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train from early next year. In conversation with a senior official at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) said, ”At present 6 shells (body skeleton) of Vande Bharat trains are ready and work on trains propulsion system is underway,” as reported by Livemint.com.Also Read - Vande Bharat Express Train on Howrah-Ranchi Route Soon | Check Timetable, Facilities, Routes

Another Offical as reported by Livemint.com. said, "The third rake is planned to be turned out by 31 March 2022 from ICF." The new rake will have some technical changes from the current two rakes which are being already operated by the Indian Railways. As soon as the ICF completes the construction of the new rake, the Railway Board will take over the on giving decision to operate the new Vande Bharat Express train.

Recently, the Indian Railways was likely to introduce the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express. The train route was also approved by the railway board. This will be the third Vande Bharat train, once launched. It will connect Howrah(Kolkata) to Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Features Of Vande Bharat Train

The Vande Bharat Express train has an automatic entry, exit doors with sliding footsteps, a mini pantry, modular bio-vacuum toilets, fully sealed gangways for a dust-free environment, and sensor-based interconnecting doors in each coach.

It will also have four emergency windows for the uncomplicated evacuation of passengers in case of any emergency persist.

According to the official, the train will also have the feature of fire survival cables in-door circuits. An updated air conditioning system will also be provided.

Four disaster lights will be present in each coach. The number of emergency pushbutton will also increase.

On August 15, PM Modi announced that the Indian Railway will operate a total of 75 Vande Bharat trains across the country in the upcoming 75 weeks. At present, the Vande Bharat is running at the Delhi-Varanasi Route and the Delhi Katra route. Earlier, the Indian Railway has filed a tender of 44 rakes of Vande Bharat train. Nearly 102 newly equipped Vande Bharat trains will be running by 2024 along with 58 new rakes.