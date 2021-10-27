New Delhi: In an interesting piece of news for people in India, the Indian Railways has recently announced a special North Darshan Yatra package for train travellers. Read on to know fares, package inclusions and more.Also Read - Vande Bharat Express Train on Howrah-Ranchi Route Soon | Check Timetable, Facilities, Routes

Good News For Devotees! IRCTC to Run North Darshan Yatra Special Train From THIS DATE. Check Details

Starting October 31 to November 8, travellers will be able to enjoy North Darshan Yatra in a special tour package introduced by IRCTC.

The exclusive eight nights/nine days package, as mentioned on the Indian Railways official website, will commence from Rajkot and cover Amritsar, Haridwar, Mathura, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi and Ujjain. IRCTC has stated that passengers can board the train at Rajkot Junction, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Mehsana, Kalol, Sabartmati, Anand, Chayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam and Nagda.

Check Out The Fares Here:

According to the IRCTC’s official website, the charge for sleeper class is ₹8,505 per person, while for 3Ac, it is ₹14,175 per person. However, booking is free for children below 5 years. Note that children above 5 years will be charged as per the adult fare.

Passengers can book the ticket by visiting IRCTC’s official website–irctctourism.com.

Here’s What is Included in The Tour Package:

Train journey by SL/3AC class

Night stay/Fresh up at Dharmashalas/Halls on multi sharing basis

Morning Tea/Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner per day

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis

Tour Escort & Security on train

Travel Insurance

The Following Things Are Excluded From The Package:

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines

Entrance fee for monuments

Service of tour guide

Further, IRCTC has mentioned that Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will be issued for the tourists who avail the Bharat Darshan tours (only the train fare and Road transfers will be admitted) after completion of the tour.

Additionally, train passengers need to bring pillows, bed sheet, nylon rope for drying clothes, lock and key with a chain to secure luggage, a bucket with mug, torch Light, umbrella, medicines, plates, glass, etc, IRCTC mentioned.

Moreover, the passengers also must carry driving license, voter ID card, aadhaar card, pan card) as proof of Identity for cross verification.