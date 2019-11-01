In a recent press release, IRCTC has announced that from now onwards, railway passengers will be able to get the details of the refund amount received by the agent on his behalf due to cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped tickets. It will be possible due to a one-time password (OTP) which will be received by the passenger. So the next time you book your train ticket through an agent and cancel it later, you don’t have to be dependent on him to know the exact amount refunded.

According to the press release, IRCTC will implement this customer-friendly refund system quite soon. The idea behind this instant move is to bring transparency and ensure a timely refund of the amount to the passenger by the agent. Notably, train passengers will receive the OTP as SMS during the time of ticket booking and they have to pass the OTP to the agents to get the refund amount.

This makes it important for the customers to provide the right contact number to the IRCTC-authorised agent during ticket booking. Otherwise, they may not be able to get the exact refund amount by the agent. Also, the customer needs to ensure that the agent has correctly recorded his mobile number at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets. And one of the most important things is to crosscheck if the agent is authorized by IRCTC. Only they can book a ticket for the customer.

This new fool-proof system started by IRCTC will prevent customers from being duped by agents who are not authorized by the Indian Railway, during the cancellation of the ticket. Generally, most of the people take the help of agents to get their bookings done and end up cancelling the tickets in case of not getting confirmed seats. And, this is when agents fool them not stating the exact amount they received as a refund.