Home

Travel

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Package: Indian Railways Announces Special Offers For Devotees | Check Details

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Package: Indian Railways Announces Special Offers For Devotees | Check Details

Under the Mata Vaishnodevi train package, you will be getting your travel booked in 3rd AC compartment and get a stay in Taj Vivanta or any other similar equivalent hotel.

New Delhi: In case you are planning to visit Vaishno Devi this year, IRCTC has a unique package that will allow you to do so without worrying about your budget. This year, IRCTC has a plan in which you won’t have to worry about lunch or breakfast and can plan your trip better. However, to everyone’s surprise, the lodging will also be organized by IRCTC in conjunction with this. For this IRCTC Vaishno Devi travel package, you must pay a minimum of Rs 6795. Let us now give you the package’s released information, as per a report by Zee News.



Trending Now

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Package Details

Under the Mata Vaishnodevi train package, you will get your travel booked in the 3rd AC compartment and get a stay in the Taj Vivanta or any other similar equivalent hotel.

Accomodation Rent Details

The rent for the Mata Vaishnodevi package depends on occupancy. For single occupancy, the rent is Rs 10,395 per person. For double occupancy, the rent is Rs 7,855 per person. And for triple occupancy, the rent is Rs 6,795 per person.

Vaishnodevi Jorney Timeline

On the first day of the journey, you will board a train from New Delhi at 20:40 hours. Your ticket will be in the 3AC class of the Rajdhani Express. You will reach Jammu the next day at 5:00 a.m. After reaching the hotel, you will have breakfast. Then you will be taken to Banganga. On the third day, you will be taken to Katra. Here, you will have lunch. After visiting the Mata, you will leave for Delhi.

Estimated Cost of Kids’ Rent?

The cost of a child with a bed between the ages of 5 and 11 will be Rs 6160 per child, if we talk about the cost of children in addition to this. In addition, the cost for each child who does not have a bed is Rs 5145.

IRCTC’s Railway Tourism

IRCTC, the Indian Railways’ tourism wing, has been promoting rail-based tourism in India since 1999. IRCTC offers a wide range of packages, from budget-friendly options to luxurious ones. The packages range from Rs 900 per day to USD 900 per day.

IRCTC’s rail-based tourism packages cover all parts of India, from the Himalayas to the beaches of Goa. The packages include train travel, accommodation, meals, and sightseeing. IRCTC also offers a variety of add-on activities, such as trekking, rafting, and wildlife safaris.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES