Is Alcohol Consumption Allowed In Lakshadweep? Things You Should Know About Booze Sale, Its Availability

New Delhi: Lakshadweep, the picturesque Union Territory of India, has always fascinated tourists with its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and abundant marine life. As the India-Maldives row continues to make headlines, more and more people are now considering visiting Lakshadweep. However, one question that often comes to mind is the availability of liquor in this idyllic destination as Alcohol consumption has always been a topic of debate and controversy. There are certain restrictions and regulations in place regarding the sale and availability of booze in this beautiful group of islands.

As per the regulations, the sale and consumption of alcohol are permitted in Lakshadweep, subject to certain restrictions. It is important for tourists to be aware of these regulations to ensure a hassle-free experience.

According to a report in India Today, Alcohol is available only in designated areas, holding the required permission from the administration. It is sold only in Kavaratti, the capital of the Union Territory and Bangaram Islands.

However, it is prohibited for locals as the sales are limited only to tourists and government officials, under the Lakshadweep Tourism Developmental Corporation. The corporation is also in charge of liquor sales in Bangaram Atoll – the island recently visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here’s some points to take a deeper dive into the current scenario

1. Legal Status of Alcohol in Lakshadweep

Alcohol consumption is not completely prohibited in Lakshadweep. However, it is important to note that the sale and consumption of alcohol is regulated and controlled by the Lakshadweep Excise Department. The department issues licenses to authorized establishments for the sale of alcohol.

2. Availability of Alcohol

Alcohol is available in select places in Lakshadweep, such as licensed bars and hotels. These establishments have obtained the necessary licenses and adhere to the regulations set by the Excise Department. It is important to note that alcohol may not be readily available in all parts of the islands.

3. Restrictions on Alcohol Consumption

While alcohol is not completely banned in Lakshadweep, there are certain restrictions in place to ensure responsible consumption. The legal drinking age in Lakshadweep is 21 years. It is illegal for individuals below this age to consume alcohol. Additionally, public consumption of alcohol is prohibited, and individuals found violating this rule may face legal consequences.

4. Cultural Sensitivities

Lakshadweep is a culturally rich and conservative region. The consumption of alcohol may not be widely accepted or encouraged within the local community. It is important for visitors and tourists to respect the cultural sensitivities of the region and consume alcohol responsibly, if they choose to do so.

5. Tourist Perspective

For tourists visiting Lakshadweep, it is essential to be aware of the regulations and restrictions regarding alcohol consumption. It is advisable to consume alcohol only at licensed establishments and to avoid public consumption. It is also important to drink responsibly and be mindful of the local culture and customs.

