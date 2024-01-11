Home

Travel

Island Vacation Retreat : Here Are 5 Things You MUST Try In Andaman Nicobar Islands In India

Island Vacation Retreat : Here Are 5 Things You MUST Try In Andaman Nicobar Islands In India

The hidden gem of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, introduces you to endless experiences, from snorkelling to stargazing. Come explore these beautiful islands.

The islands of Andaman and Nicobar has endless experience for all, be it solo, with friends or family alike!

New Delhi: The Islands of India are on the trend, gaining their due popularity for their attractions and unexplored experiences. The hidden gem of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, introduces you to such endless experiences. The islands invite you to snorkel with sea turtles, trek through jungles echoing with birdsongs, and witness mesmerising sunsets. These islands are a treasure of natural beauty, adventure, and serene tranquility, waiting to be explored. Get ready to ditch the pollution and hustle-bustle of the city for an experience surrounding you with tall coconut groves calling you to embark on a journey to paradise unlike any other!

Trending Now

Dive into Paradise at Havelock Island

You may like to read

Swap cityscapes for coral reefs at Havelock, dubbed “India’s Seychelles.” Snorkel amidst vibrant marine life at Elephant Beach, dive into the underwater world of Radhanagar Beach, or kayak through mangrove forests.

Insider tip: Catch the bioluminescent plankton dance at night on Radhanagar Beach for a magical experience.

Trek Through Lush Jungles:

Embark on a nature adventure in Baratang Island, home to the mud volcanoes and limestone caves. Hike through the tropical rainforest, marvel at the natural formation of the Natural Bridge, and witness the bubbling mud volcanoes.

Insider tip: Carry insect repellent and wear sturdy shoes for the trek through the dense jungle.

Witness the Sunset at Chidiya Tapu:

Cap off your day with a breathtaking sunset at Chidiya Tapu, also known as Bird Island. Hike to the lighthouse for panoramic views, or simply relax on the beach and watch the sky turn into a canvas of fiery hues.

Insider tip: Pack a picnic basket and enjoy a quiet evening amidst the chirping of birds and the gentle waves.

Surfing Paradise at Long Island:

Gear up for some serious waves at Long Island, a surfer’s haven known for its powerful breaks and stunning scenery. Catch a ride on the rolling swells of Butler Bay or test your skills at Kala Pathar Beach.

Insider tip: Take a surf lesson from local instructors and experience the thrill of conquering the waves.

Stargaze in the Pristine Night Sky:

Unplug and reconnect with nature’s wonder by stargazing in the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Away from city lights, the night sky explodes with a million twinkling stars, offering a celestial spectacle unlike any other.

Insider tip: Head to Neil Island or Baratang Island for the clearest views of the Milky Way.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.