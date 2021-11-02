New Delhi: Here is a piece of great news for international travellers! You all can rejoice now as Israel has finally started allowing vaccinated tourists to enter the country for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country in March 2020.Also Read - Australia to Reopen Its Border to Fully Vaccinated Flyers From THIS Country in November

So far, the entry of non-Israeli citizens into Israel has been permitted only in exceptional cases, including a limited number of tourist groups, reported Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Beijing Residents Asked to Delay Return to The Capital City Amid Covid Surge

According to the Ministry of Health, from now on, entry will be allowed to those who have not stayed in a country defined as “red” with high morbidity during the two weeks prior to arrival in Israel. Also Read - Jordan Eases Entry For International Travellers From These Countries. Check Full List

Add These Places to Your Travel Bucket List

Negev

Negev is a must-visit place in Israel. If you are an adventure enthusiast and love to explore different sides of the nature, then this place is for you. From majestic desert, stunning vineyards to magnificent archaeological sites, this place will surely satiate your wanderlust. You can also experience Biking and hiking through the rock-formed passages of Eilat Mountain. Don’t forget to climb the fortress of Masada at dawn. (Thank us later!)

Dead Sea

Longing for a relaxing spa and a mud bath? Go explore Dead Sea in Israel. Popular for its mineral-rich water and black mud, Dead Sea in Israel attracts visitors from across the globe. You can also go for biking and hiking here.

Jerusalem

Some of the popular places to explore in Jerusalem include the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Temple Mount among others.

Tel Aviv

This one is a must-visit. From rich traditions, fascinating architecture to vibrant culture, Tel Aviv is definitely one of the prominent places to explore in Israel. Relish scrumptious local cuisine, explore local markets and explore the White City to see its Bauhaus architecture and more.

Latest Covid Guidelines

The visitors must be vaccinated with one of eight vaccine brands against the virus, which are Sinopharm, Sinovac, Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Covishield and SputniK-V.

Travellers who have recovered from the virus will also be permitted to enter Israel if they present a certificate that could be digitally verified by the Ministry’s systems.

In addition, every traveller will be required to present a negative result of a coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to arrival in Israel and fill out and submit an entry statement.

The Ministry noted that the outline is only valid for entry through Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.

All arrivals will also have to undergo another coronavirus test at the Israeli airport and enter quarantine of up to 24 hours until result is received.