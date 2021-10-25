International travel update: In a piece of good news for the international travellers, the government of Israel has recently announced plans to welcome fully vaccinated foreign tourists. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Delhi Airport to Undergo Major Operational Changes From 31 October. All You Need to Know

Travel Alert! Israel to Welcome Fully Vaccinated Foreign Tourists From THIS DATE

From November 1 onwards, according to a report in ToI, international travellers will be able to enter Israel borders. According to a plan drafted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office and tourism and health ministries, the country will allow fully vaccinated tourists to enter and explore the nation. Also Read - International Travel Latest News: Indian Tourists Can Fly to These Countries Without Restrictions | Full List Here

Only tourists fully inoculated with the following Covid vaccines will be allowed entry to the country. Check them out: Also Read - Good News: Indians Can Fly to Singapore From Oct 26, to Serve 10-day Home Stay Notice | Guidelines Here

Pfizer,

Moderna,

AstraZeneca,

Johnson & Johnson,

Sinovac, or

Sinopharm.

Notably, as per the report, those individuals who have recently recovered from the novel coronavirus will also be allowed to enter the nation if they had received a booster dose of a vaccine approved by the WHO.

What’s More?

The government of Israel has stated that those individuals coming from the red list countries (high infection rates) will not be allowed to enter the country. Also importantly, tourists won’t be allowed from those nations which are facing an outbreak of the new AY4.2 variant.

According to ToI’s report, health officials informed that on Thursday a total of five cases of AY4.2 were reported in Israel which is a cause of concern.

The PM office said the plan, which must still be approved, may be updated “in accordance with the development and identification of new variants.”

Don’t forget to check the latest Covid-related guidelines on the government websites before packing your travel bags!