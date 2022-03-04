Italy Travel Update: According to the National Tourist Board, fully vaccinated international travellers can enter the country by showing that they were vaccinated within nine months of their trip or obtained a booster dose. Unvaccinated visitors can access by presenting a recovered within six months report or a negative RT PCR test that is less than 72 hours old. They can also display the results of 48-hour fast antigen testing that were negative.Also Read - Travelling to Delhi? Foreign Tourists Can Now Recharge Metro Cards Through Delhi Tourism App

Before entering the nation, however, all visitors will be asked to complete a Passenger Locator Form. If a passenger does not present any of the above documents, he or she will be subjected to a five-day quarantine. Those who have proof of immunisation or proof of contracting COVID-19 and recovering from it can get a digital super green pass in Italy. Staying in hotels, flying on planes, and other activities all require a digital pass.

Italy isn't the first European country to exclude its citizens from these rules. For fully immunised tourists, France has likewise eliminated all pre-departure testing. If you've been away for more than nine months, you'll need to get a booster shot. Iceland, too, joined the list last week by lifting all COVID-19 restrictions.

Pack your bags now and get set go!