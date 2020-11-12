Noida, November 12: India.Com, a news website part of the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), announces the change of its travel section name from iTripTo to India.com Travel. The new name ‘India.com Travel’ reflects India’s diversity and yet keeps it easy for readers. India.Com Travel would be one of a kind online platform that would address all your travel needs like – news, photos, vacation ideas, reviews, tips, and much more. Also Read - Indians ‘Optimistic But Cautious' About Plans for 2021

India.com Travel would aim to provide its readers with easily accessible information so that you don't miss out on the joy that this country's rich multi-cultural landscape offers.

For more information about the kind of content that is published in the section and explore more about India and the world, please visit our website india.com/travel — a one-stop destination for your travel needs.