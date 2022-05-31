Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is the largest and most prominent Hindu festival in the Puri city of Odisha. It is the oldest Ratha Yatra in India and the entire world. Puri is one of the Hindu tradition’s pilgrimage sites, where devotees pay significant homage. Ancient pilgrimage sites and lovely beaches abound in this amazing city of Odisha. This festival is held every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. Visiting the temple around this time is seen to be particularly auspicious.Also Read - Odisha Bypolls: Voting Underway in Brajrajnagar Assembly, 11 Candidates in Fray

In Odisha, the festival is a prominent annual event. The three statues are cleansed, dressed, and transported from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple in a magnificent ceremony. The festival's painted chariots, the music of millions of worshippers chanting, and the blowing of conches are all a part of the remarkable experience in Puri.

What makes Odisha’s Jagannath Temple unique?

The temple is notable for the fact that Krishna is worshipped alongside his siblings, his elder brother Balabhadra and his younger sister Subhadra, as well as the Sudarshana Chakra. Every year, the goddesses' chariots are reconstructed. The chariot of Jagannath is known as Nandighosa, the chariot of Balabhadra is known as Taladhwaja, and the chariot of Subhadra is known as Dwarpadalana. Lord Jagannath's chariot has 16 wheels, Lord Balabhadra's chariot has 14, and Lord Subhadra's chariot has 12.

What is the significance of the Rath Yatra?

For someone seeking moral merit and ultimate release, the Rath Yatra holds enormous significance. Anyone who draws the rope connected to the deities’ chariots and assists others in doing so, or just touches the rope or chariots, is said to gain the merit of several penances. All of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra’s accouterments become one with the deity himself.

Why visit Puri during Jagannath Rath Yatra?

Vibrant colors, enthusiastic faces, crowded shops, and cheery craftspeople are just a few of the highlights of what you’ll see in Puri during Rath Yatra, the famed Chariot celebration held on a big scale every year outside Jagannatha Temple. During this time, you can sample a variety of foods that are said to be Lord Jagannatha’s favourites at the famed Rather mela, a funfair held to commemorate the festival. Poda pitha, urad dal, and jaggery pancake are some of the must-try delicacies.

If you’re searching for a quick getaway in July, don’t miss out on this opportunity to visit Odisha.