Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 Schedule: The 145th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra officially began today in Puri, Odisha, following a two-year hiatus, with lakhs of worshippers taking part in the celebrations. With widespread public participation, the holy trinity's annual Rath Yatra, which includes Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath, is currently underway. According to the Hindu calendar, this event is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi, Shukla Paksha of the Ashadh month. Millions of Lord Krishna followers travel to this event to draw the rath (chariot), which is regarded as a devotional act and a means of atonement

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 schedule

July 1: Rath Yatra begins (The custom of going to the Gundicha temple.)

July 5: Hera Panchami (During the initial five days when Lord Jagannath is enthroned in the Gundicha shrine.)

July 8: Sandhya Darshan

July 9: Bahuda Yatra (Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Subhadra and Balabhadra return home.)

July 10: Sunabesa (Lord Jagannath goes back to his residence.)

July 11: Aadhar Pana ritual (A unique beverage provided to the chariots.)

Devotees flocking for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022:

The main hub for the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra event is the Jagannath Puri temple, which dates back to the 12th century and is located in Puri. Because they have a religious significance, the Puri festivals have long been well-liked by tourists.

